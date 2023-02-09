Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAT opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 180.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

