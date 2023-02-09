Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 59,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,770 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,222,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $29,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,014.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Premier Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of PFC stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $894.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Premier Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

About Premier Financial

(Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Stories

