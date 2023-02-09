Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,515 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,752,000 after acquiring an additional 51,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,938,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,327,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,944,000 after acquiring an additional 481,898 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,251,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,258,000 after acquiring an additional 94,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,414 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $102.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.07. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $102.27.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

