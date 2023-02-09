Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 371.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,974 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Progyny worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 9.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 337,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,171 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 81.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 81,971 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Progyny by 155.8% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 17,334 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Progyny by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 321.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progyny alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 5,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $205,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,683.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $44,975.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 5,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $205,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,683.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock worth $6,054,472 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny Stock Up 1.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progyny stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGNY. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.