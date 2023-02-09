Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bill.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,547,000 after purchasing an additional 98,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Bill.com by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,008,000 after purchasing an additional 150,798 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $102.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.81. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $262.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Citigroup began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Bill.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

In other Bill.com news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $262,133.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,382.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $262,133.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,382.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,862 shares of company stock worth $4,592,387. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

