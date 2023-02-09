Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $1.73 Million in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Embecta as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Embecta Price Performance

NASDAQ EMBC opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67. Embecta Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

