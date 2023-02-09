Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of ArcBest worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $102.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average of $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $103.57.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.13.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

