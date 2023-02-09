Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,315 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in International Money Express in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in International Money Express in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 2,701.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $843.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $140.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Money Express news, Director John Rincon sold 26,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $559,311.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,045 shares in the company, valued at $677,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on International Money Express from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

