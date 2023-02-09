Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 3,835 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Horizon Bancorp worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBNC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 49.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $708.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HBNC shares. Stephens cut their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $25.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Horizon Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

