Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 57,322 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,322 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.52% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTO opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $445.61 million, a P/E ratio of 110.44 and a beta of 0.80. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 860.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTO. TheStreet cut CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

