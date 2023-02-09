Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,782 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of APi Group worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,710,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,866 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,103,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,405 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,302,000 after purchasing an additional 746,708 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,066,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,497,000 after purchasing an additional 454,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 3,353.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 327,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on APG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on APi Group to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

APi Group Stock Performance

APi Group Profile

Shares of APG stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62.

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.