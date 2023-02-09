Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,828 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BANF. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BANF. StockNews.com cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BancFirst to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BancFirst Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $185,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $87.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $73.01 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.09.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 27.73%.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

