Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 4,536.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 717.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1,066.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IMKTA opened at $92.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.73 and a 1-year high of $102.99.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Ingles Markets

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total transaction of $201,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

