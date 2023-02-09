Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 29,770 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,770 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vector Group worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vector Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vector Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Vector Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vector Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 789,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,286.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 789,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,286.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 66,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $711,903.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,064.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Price Performance

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Shares of VGR opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

