Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 311 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of CTS worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CTS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CTS by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in CTS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in CTS by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 56,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in CTS by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CTS in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of CTS in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

NYSE CTS opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.01. CTS Co. has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CTS had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $142.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,644,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $129,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,759 shares of company stock valued at $881,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

