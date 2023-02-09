Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 41,600 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 42.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 104.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at about $737,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 19.2% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $65.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $70.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.49.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.24. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

