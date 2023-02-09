Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 43,860 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,860 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Viasat worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Viasat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 522.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viasat alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VSAT. William Blair cut Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Viasat from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Viasat Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.11. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.19). Viasat had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $656.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viasat

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $90,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.