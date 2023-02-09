Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 5,133 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,682,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,840,000 after purchasing an additional 51,639 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,138,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,015,000 after acquiring an additional 184,517 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in LiveRamp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,616,000 after acquiring an additional 244,405 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,815,000 after acquiring an additional 351,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in LiveRamp by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,286,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,004,000 after acquiring an additional 113,073 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Stock Performance

NYSE:RAMP opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RAMP. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens increased their price target on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 7,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $162,183.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 112,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.