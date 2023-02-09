Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 633,538 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633,538 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 53.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of US Foods by 744.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of US Foods by 29.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 1,423.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE USFD opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.46. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 0.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on US Foods from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on US Foods to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $2,351,718.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other US Foods news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,351,718.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,396 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,164 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.