Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 757 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth about $382,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 50.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 37.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 367,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 100,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -501.00 and a beta of 1.16. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $22.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,750.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTRE. StockNews.com began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

