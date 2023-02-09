Prudential Financial Inc. Takes Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 83,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Frontdoor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Frontdoor by 289.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Frontdoor by 25.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTDR shares. William Blair lowered shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Frontdoor Trading Down 1.3 %

Frontdoor Profile

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $36.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24.

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.