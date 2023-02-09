Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BYD. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 11,827 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $778,453.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,531,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,454,905.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 11,827 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $778,453.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,531,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,454,905.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $1,046,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,961,556.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 384,837 shares of company stock worth $22,876,876 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:BYD opened at $65.26 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

