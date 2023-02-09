Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 229.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 49.4% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $26.39 on Thursday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $877.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $307.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 7.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

In related news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

