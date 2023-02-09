Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $662.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.42 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. Research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Shashank Samant acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,511.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

