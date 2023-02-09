RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of RE/MAX worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMAX. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMAX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on RE/MAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RMAX opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The company has a market cap of $416.28 million, a PE ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.37. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $31.69.

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 45,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $874,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,279,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,306,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $266,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,331,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,457,323.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 62,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,191 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.37% of the company's stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

