Redwood Financial Network Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,737,521,000 after buying an additional 27,045,038 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,736.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,879.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,848.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,106,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $779,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $100.00 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

