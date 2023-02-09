Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 70,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

RWT opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The company has a market cap of $940.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.34. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $12.23.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Redwood Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -129.58%.

In other Redwood Trust news, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $80,303.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Redwood Trust news, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $80,303.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,792.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

Redwood Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.