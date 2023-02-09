RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $216.88 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $219.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNR. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.