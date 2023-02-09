Richard C. Levin Sells 24,000 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $720,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

C3.ai Stock Performance

AI opened at $26.19 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.50.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 24.17% and a negative net margin of 88.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Articles

