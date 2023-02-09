RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 565,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

RLJ stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -110.55 and a beta of 1.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -181.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RLJ. StockNews.com began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.