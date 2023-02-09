Robert E. Landry Sells 739 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of REGN stock opened at $749.66 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $800.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $735.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $701.37.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $23.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
