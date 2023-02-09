Robert E. Landry Sells 739 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $749.66 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $800.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $735.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $701.37.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $23.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $800.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.