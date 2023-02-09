Robert E. Landry Sells 752 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total value of $593,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $25,326,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $749.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $800.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $735.82 and a 200 day moving average of $701.37.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $23.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $853.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $800.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after buying an additional 813,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,665,000 after acquiring an additional 303,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $136,678,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,457,000 after acquiring an additional 193,175 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $116,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

