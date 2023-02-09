Robert E. Landry Sells 752 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total value of $593,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $25,326,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $749.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $800.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $735.82 and a 200 day moving average of $701.37.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $23.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.78 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after buying an additional 813,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,665,000 after acquiring an additional 303,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $136,678,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,457,000 after acquiring an additional 193,175 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $116,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
