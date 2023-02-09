Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Holdings Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Roblox were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 9,280.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $295,492.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 364,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,982,051.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,791,858 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $73.71. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. The business had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Roblox from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

