Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 5,632 Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 561.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MHF opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.