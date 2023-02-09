Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Insider Activity

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $4,230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,143,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $164,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $4,230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,143,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 85,084 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,226. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $84.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.64. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $88.06.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.