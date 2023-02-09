Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 607 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 167,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 39,535 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 185,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

NYSE CHT opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $45.87.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

