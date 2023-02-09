Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 11,717 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of SP Plus worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after buying an additional 80,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 5.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 903,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after buying an additional 45,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SP opened at $38.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48. SP Plus Co. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $38.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In other SP Plus news, insider Robert Toy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $173,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,984.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

