Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 22,686 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,686 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $749,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,088,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,517,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 77,309 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on FYBR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

