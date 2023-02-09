Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 52,294 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,294 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of CNX Resources worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in CNX Resources by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 177,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 65,067 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 195,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Shares of CNX opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

