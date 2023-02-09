Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 79,120 Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Excelerate Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at $156,455,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,390,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at $12,948,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at $12,005,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth about $11,731,000. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.03. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $803.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

