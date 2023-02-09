Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,645 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.40% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMRC. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

BMRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other news, Director Steven I. Barlow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $26,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,535.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $488.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.50. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $37.42.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

