Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 10,949 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of EXPO opened at $107.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.53. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $112.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,015.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,015.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $199,856.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

