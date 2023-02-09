Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 14,334 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of National HealthCare worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NHC. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at National HealthCare

In related news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $148,937.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,588,198. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $148,937.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,588,198. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 7,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $467,384.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,025 shares of company stock worth $734,280 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Trading Down 0.1 %

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $60.63 on Thursday. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $75.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42. The company has a market cap of $930.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.68%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

