Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,616 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,006,000 after buying an additional 337,252 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,109,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,862,000 after buying an additional 202,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,718,000 after buying an additional 191,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,628,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $793,003.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,026 shares of company stock worth $6,029,697 in the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE:CHH opened at $124.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.42 and a 200-day moving average of $118.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $153.71.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.75.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

