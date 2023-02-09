Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,701 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,577,000 after buying an additional 43,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after buying an additional 2,318,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 31.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after buying an additional 453,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 26.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,458,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after buying an additional 307,184 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $131,251.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,939.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,593 shares of company stock worth $8,465,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $65.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $114.75.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.46) by $0.37. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 6,253.81%. The company had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRTX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.47.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

