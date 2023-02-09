Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 53,042 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 15,880.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,042 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Moelis & Company worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $3,815,195.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $3,815,195.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,923 shares of company stock worth $11,605,322 over the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of MC opened at $47.06 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01.
Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.
