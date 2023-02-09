Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 129,145 Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 129,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of Toast stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 1.77. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $30.60.

Insider Activity

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.61 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 25.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 546,190 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $10,104,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $150,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,928 shares in the company, valued at $858,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 546,190 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $10,104,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,466,540 shares of company stock worth $172,200,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOST. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Toast to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

Toast Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

