Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,786 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of Matthews International worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 74,954 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,120,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matthews International news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $301,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,412,179.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Matthews International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $457.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.10%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

