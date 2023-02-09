Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,779 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 38.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 737,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 29,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 10.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 293,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter worth $19,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEF opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $42.16.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

