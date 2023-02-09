Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,415 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.74. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $120.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.20 million. Analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.